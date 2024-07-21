Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 549.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,231 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,918,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,400. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.