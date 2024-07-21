Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 1.5% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 207,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 969,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,204. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

