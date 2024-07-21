ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProAssurance

ProAssurance Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $284.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 12.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 62.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.