Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 21,920 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $81,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,063,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,135,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70,060 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Stories

