Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Decreased by Analyst

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for First Horizon in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in First Horizon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

