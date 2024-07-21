Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Mattr Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MAT)

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattr in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

