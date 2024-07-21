Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Issued By Desjardins

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.73.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$68.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.13. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$74.94. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

