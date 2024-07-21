Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.94.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.7 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $288.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.