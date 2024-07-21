Quantum (QUA) Trading Down 98% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 99.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $86.25 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 98% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $575.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

