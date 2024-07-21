Qubic (QUBIC) Price Hits $0.0000

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $267.51 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 103,929,109,121,540 coins and its circulating supply is 105,929,089,271,260 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 103,929,109,121,540 with 101,955,427,281,804 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000255 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $7,191,621.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

