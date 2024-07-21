Radio Caca Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.86 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 14% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $69.14 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000118 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

