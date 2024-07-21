Rarible Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00003177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $50.78 million and approximately $953,452.25 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI is the native cryptocurrency for the Rarible protocol, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. It empowers token holders with decision-making rights, enabling them to propose ideas and vote on platform upgrades. Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for creating, trading, and collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Tezos, and Flow. RARI tokens can be earned by participating on the Rarible platform and are used for curating content and participating in governance. The token’s role in governance allows holders to influence the development and operational aspects of Rarible. Rarible was established by Alex Salnikov and Alexei Falin, and is based in New York.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

