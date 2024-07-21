ReddCoin Trading Down 82.6% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $12.98 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 82.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00108760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011919 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.