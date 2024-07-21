Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.