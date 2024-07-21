Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of RGEN traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.81. 847,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,439. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

