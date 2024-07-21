Request (REQ) Trading 9.9% Higher This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $114.76 million and approximately $870,004.31 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,286.35 or 1.00005100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011673 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00074058 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11633854 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,154,135.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.