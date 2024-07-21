Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bruker Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Bruker’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

