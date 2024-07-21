Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kiwetinohk Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$13.45 on Friday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.61 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The stock has a market cap of C$587.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.26). Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of C$126.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.80 million.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

