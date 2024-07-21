Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MasTec, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MasTec in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTZ. TD Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.23.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after acquiring an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

