Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $606.80 million, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 530.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at $338,548.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

