Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $10,469.52 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

