Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $5,648,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,927,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.50.

ROP stock traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $567.31. The company had a trading volume of 459,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,231. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $551.36 and its 200 day moving average is $544.60. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

