Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Decreased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,461 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.71% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.44. 1,546,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,517. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.