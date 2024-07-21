Scholarship Coin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $8,992.60 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00065014 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

