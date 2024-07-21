Scotiabank Raises Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $21.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after acquiring an additional 317,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

