Scotiabank Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.50.

TSE OR opened at C$24.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$25.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.28.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

