Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.59 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 18.2 %
Shares of SIGI stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIGI
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Selective Insurance Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.