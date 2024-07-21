Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOUR. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

FOUR opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 39,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,754,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

