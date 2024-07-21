SingularityNET Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $764.30 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $764.30 million and $2.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,194.01 or 0.99960569 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011715 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00074001 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.64215946 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,616,535.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

