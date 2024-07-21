SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $285.53 million and approximately $23.58 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,931,625,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,493,977,671 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

