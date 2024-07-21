SmarDex One Day Trading Volume Hits $397,646.52 (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. SmarDex has a market cap of $117.77 million and $397,646.52 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmarDex has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01407573 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $377,929.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars.

