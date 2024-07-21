Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Lowered to $36.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,794,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

