SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $31.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of SEDG opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $269.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

