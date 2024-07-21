Songbird (SGB) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $136.80 million and $438,201.47 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Songbird has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,907,656,708 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

