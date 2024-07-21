SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.51. 5,348,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,476,560. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

