SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 4.96% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,094. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $44.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $241.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.