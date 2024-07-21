Spirepoint Private Client LLC Acquires Shares of 2,115 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 948,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,117,000 after acquiring an additional 91,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $156.09. 217,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,554. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

