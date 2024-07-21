Spirepoint Private Client LLC Buys Shares of 10,553 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 646,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

