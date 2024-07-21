Spirepoint Private Client LLC Invests $237,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $9.70 on Friday, hitting $633.34. 9,815,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,936. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.76.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

