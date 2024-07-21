Spirepoint Private Client LLC Invests $8.25 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 257.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 651,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,745,000 after purchasing an additional 469,283 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 80,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.07. 16,157,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.