Spirepoint Private Client LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $270.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,854. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $277.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.24 and its 200 day moving average is $263.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

