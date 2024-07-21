Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases Shares of 9,326 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.64. 12,839,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,336,650. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.