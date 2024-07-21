Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

SAVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.75.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $305.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,520,000 after acquiring an additional 363,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 704,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

