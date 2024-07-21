SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.68

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.68 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 29.90 ($0.39), with a volume of 254,291 shares.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £66.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.59.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

