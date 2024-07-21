STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $699,227.40

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $135.22 million and approximately $699,227.40 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

