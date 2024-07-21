State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $96.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in State Street by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

