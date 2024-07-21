State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $103.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.88.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

