Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.40.

TFIN opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFIN. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $11,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Triumph Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

