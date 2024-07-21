Stifel Nicolaus Increases SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $32.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.50 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

SMART Global stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.69. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $5,198,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

