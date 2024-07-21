StockNews.com Downgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $119.09 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

